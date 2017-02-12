Bait Al Oud to host Teachers Concert in Abu Dhabi

Among the musicians taking part in the concert is Emirati Faisal Al Sari, who has collaborated with many artists in the UAE and the Gulf. Al Sari’s operetta, The Story of a Country, has won him numerous awards. He joined Bait Al Oud in 2008 and three years later graduated with an honours degree for the oud and as a soloist teacher. He specialises in oud playing as well as composition and scientific research.