Ayushmann Khurrana, Lucky Ali perform in Dubai

Singers Ayushmann Khurrana and Lucky Ali will perform in Dubai next month as part of MTV India Unplugged.
The concert will take place on February 17 at Le Meridian Hotel’s Great Ballroom. Doors open at 7.30pm and show begins at 9pm.
“One of the main reasons MTV India is doing so well in the Middle East since its launch in 2011 because we relentlessly work towards not only bringing the best but also the most desired and demanded artists to the region,” said Sachin Gokhale, business head in the region.
Ali is known for works such as Gori Teri Aankhen and Kitni Haseen Zindagi, while Khurrana rose in popularity after writing, composing and singing on the song Pani Da Rang, featured in the film Vicky Donor.
Tickets, ranging between Dh100-650, are available from platinumlist.ae.