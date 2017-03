Filipina singers Morisette Amon, Jona Viray, Angeline Quinto and Klarisse de Guzman, part of popular variety show Asap, will perform at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi on April 7. The show, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Filipino Channel (TFC), will feature the singers performing their own hits, iconic Original Pilipino Music (OPM), classics and covers of Billboard Top 100.