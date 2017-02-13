Amit Tandon to perform in Dubai

Indian stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will be at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, in a solo show for the first time in the UAE on March 2 and 3.
Tandon, who has been performing stand-up for the last six years, is known as “the married guy of stand-up comedy” because he took up comedy after getting married and having two kids. His family friendly content is mostly based on middle class life that almost every Indian and Pakistani can relate to. He has more than 20 million views on his videos and has performed a thousand shows in ten countries.
“My most viral video is from Dubai show, so Dubai is very special for me” Tandon said in a statement.
The show will be opened by local comedian Pawan Manghnani. Show starts at 8pm, tickets are Dh150. Call 04-3388525.