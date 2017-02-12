Al Jahili Fort to host Emirati music concert

The UAE has rich artistic traditions in folk songs that emerged as accompaniments to traditional activities such as fishing and pearl diving (Al Khtfah or Al Nahma), general desert life (Al Wannah and Al Taghrooda) and celebrations to mark notable events (Al Ayyalah). In the late 1940s, distinctive modern Emirati voices began to emerge, producing songs with a modern flavour still rooted in the traditional singing styles of the Emirates, yet influenced by contemporary music from elsewhere in the region.