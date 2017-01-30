Travel guide: 6 top attractions to visit in Kuwait

6. Tareq Rajab Museum

This museum is something you should not miss if you're in Kuwait. It houses items collected from across the region and the world over a period of more than 50 years. Some of the pieces include Saudi and Omani jewellery, necklaces from Nepal, pearls from Bahrain and costumes from the far-East. Started as a private collection by Tareq Sayed Rajab and his British wife, Jehan after their travels and research, the museum is most-renowned for Islamic art and calligraphy.