Everything you need to know about Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Museums

Nestled in the heart of the Everglades National Park on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is home to more than 180,000 unique artifacts, archival items and experiences. At such a historic museum, visitors can learn about the Seminole people and their rich cultural and historical ties to the Southeast and Florida, as they have made Big Cypress their home for thousands of years.