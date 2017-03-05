9 beautiful beaches you have to visit before you die

A post shared by The Seychelles Islands (@visitseychelles) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

One of the most beautiful beaches in the world is Anse Source d’Argent, which is located in La Digue, the third largest island in the Seychelles. La Digue has white and flamingo-pink sands to create one of the most photographed beaches in the world.