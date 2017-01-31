8 top travel and tourism websites

4. Flight Centre

Flight Centre functions as a travel resource for people travelling out of Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States of America, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, India and New Zealand. The UAE website offers deals on flights, flight and tour packages, UAE specific trips and staycations and cruises. They can also help you plan and get your travel insurance for the trip. A great value addition is their travel blog which features guides, travel experiences, must-visit places and much more.