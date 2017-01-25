8 five-star UAE staycations under Dh1,000 for Valentine's Day

1. Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

With their special romantic package (which is redeemable all year long), Park Rotana Abu Dhabi is our first recommendation for couples looking for a nice staycation without dishing out too much. The package includes a one night stay for two persons in a room of choice, flower arrangement and towel art in the room, breakfast in bed or buffet breakfast at Ginger All Day Dining, Dh300 credit for a romantic dinner at Teatro (non-transferable) and 50 per cent discount for spa treatments at bodylines. Located close to Abu Dhabi’s most visited landmark, the Shaikh Zayed Mosque, the venue offers various opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi as well.