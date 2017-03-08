Ranked: UAE in top 25 best countries in the world

“Switzerland debuts as the world’s 'top' country, in part because of its progressive social systems, protection of human rights and business-friendly environment,” said the ranking authors in a statement.

The UAE was ranked at 22, and authors of the report considered it as the best country to study abroad. The report said: “Students studying abroad in the United Arab Emirates will find themselves in a melting pot of nationalities. Foreign nationals – most from India and Pakistan – outnumber locals nine to one in the country, which is perceived to be the safest in the Arab region, ranking above even the United States.”