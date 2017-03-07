community

Try it: 32 years of the Dubai Palm Islands from 1984 to 2016

See how the Dubai Palm Islands came into existence in this time lapse video created by Google Earth

13:53 March 7, 2017
palm jumeirah

Timelapse is a global, zoomable video that lets you see how the earth has changed over the past 32 years. It is made from 33 cloud-free annual mosaics, one for each year from 1984 to 2016, which are made interactive by Carnegie Mellon University CREATE Lab's Time Machine library.

Google Earth Engine compiled 5 million images collected over three decades by five satellites to come up with these videos.

Tip: Medium pace is best for viewing. Change it near the play button below! Don't forget to scroll and zoom in.

Source: Google Earth Engine

