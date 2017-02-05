Not so Glitzy: 5 places in Dubai to buy shoes for Dh35 or less

4. Mercato

Nope, not the mall on JBR but the countless yellow themed “1 to 10” stores found mostly in Bur Dubai and Deira. While you can’t get shoes from Dh1 to Dh10 here, you can find flats and sandals for Dh20 onwards. Boys can find loafers, sneakers and shoes for less than Dh35 as well. I go crazy in a Mercato store every single time, and trust me I am not a shopping fanatic – it’s just that you can find the cutest stuff here without the need to step out at all.