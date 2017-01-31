community

Listed: The UAE's 147 traffic violations, fines and black points

Did you know that there are 147 different fines you could get on the roads in the UAE?

12:00 January 31, 2017
Traffic fine
Here is a complete list of every single possible fine you could get while driving in the UAE. 

Texting and driving is just one of the common offences reported by Dubai Police. If you're a motorist in the UAE, it's important to know the penalties which are applied for all traffic violations.

 

No Violation Fine Black Points In presence  / In absentiaVehicle confiscated / Days
1Driving dangerously (racing). Dh200012Both 30
2Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or similar  substances. Decided  by court 24Both 60
3Driving a vehicle without number plates. Dh100024In presence 60
4Causing death of others. Decided  by court 12In presence 30
5Not stopping after causing an accident that resulted in injuries. Decided  by court 24Both 60
6Reckless driving. Dh200012Both 30
7Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/hr. Dh100012Both 30
8Driving in a way that endanger civilians. Dh100012Both 30
9Jumping a red light. Dh8008Both 15
10Running away from a traffic policeman. Dh80012Both 30
11Dangerous overtaking by trucks. Dh80024Both 60
12Causing a car to overturn. Decided  by court 8Both  
13Causing serious injuries. Decided  by court 8In presence  
14Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/hr. Dh9006Both  
15Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/hr. Dh800  Both  
16Overtaking on the hard shoulder. Dh6006In presence  
17Entering road dangerously. Dh6006Both  
18Causing moderate injury. Decided  by court 6Both  
19Heavy vehicle lane discipline. Dh6006Both  
20Overtaking from a prohibited place. Dh6006In presence  
21Causing serious damage to a vehicle. Decided  by court 6In presence  
22Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/hr. Dh700  Both  
23Parking in fire hydrant places, spaces allocated for people with special needs and ambulance parking. Dh10004Both  
24Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/hr. Dh600  Both  
25Driving against traffic. Dh4004In presence  
26Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in the front seat of a vehicle. Dh4004In presence  
27Failure to fasten seat belt while driving. Dh4004In presence  
28Failure to leave a safe distance. Dh4004Both  
29Failure to follow the directions of the policeman. Dh4004Both  
3030 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 20km/hr. Dh500  Both  
31Entering a road without ensuring that it is clear. Dh4004In presence  
32Exceeding permitted level of car window tinting. Dh500  In presence 30
33Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys. Dh5004Both  
34Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with safety and security conditions. Dh500  In presence 30
35Failure to stop after causing an accident. Dh5006Both 7
36Driving a noisy vehicle. Dh500  Both 30
37Allowing others to drive a vehicle for which they are unlicensed. Dh500  In presence  
38Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that may cause danger to others or to the road. Dh5006Both 7
39Overload or protruding load from a heavy vehicle without permission. Dh5006Both 7
40Driving a vehicle that causes pollution. Dh500  Both  
41Stopping on the road for no reason. Dh5004In presence  
42Stopping on a yellow box. Dh500  Both  
43Not giving pedestrians way on  pedestrian crossings. Dh5006Both  
44Failure to abide by traffic signs and directions. Dh500  Both  
45Throwing waste from vehicles onto roads. Dh5004Both  
46Refusing to give traffic police name and address when required. Dh500  In presence  
47Stopping vehicle on the left side of the road in prohibited places. Dh500  Both  
48Stopping vehicle on pedestrian crossing. Dh500  Both  
49Teaching driving in a training vehicle that does not bear a learning sign. Dh500  Both  
50Teaching driving in a non training vehicle without  permission from licensing authority. Dh500  In presence  
51Placing marks on the road that may damage the road or block traffic. Dh500  Both  
52Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and  tractors  without permission from licensing authority. Dh500  In presence 7
53Modifying vehicle’s engine without permission. Dh400  In presence  
54Modifying vehicle’s chasses without permission. Dh400  In presence  
55Changing vehicle’s color without permission. Dh400  In presence  
56Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 10km/hr. Dh400  Both  
57Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except  in permitted cases. Dh400  In presence  
58Violating the terms of the driving license. Dh300  In presence  
59Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement. Dh300  Both  
60Towing a vehicle or a boat with an unprepared vehicle. Dh300  In presence  
61Driving a vehicle that omits gases or fumes with substances  exceeding permitted rates. Dh300  Both  
62Leaving a vehicle on the road with its engine running. Dh300  Both  
63No lights on the back or sides of trailer container. Dh200  Both  
64Lights on the back or sides of container not working. Dh200  Both  
65Taxis, which have designated pickup areas, stopping in  undesignated places. Dh2004Both  
66Prohibited entry. Dh2004Both  
67Blocking traffic. Dh200  Both  
68Vehicle unfit for driving. Dh200  Both 7
69Driving a light vehicle that does not comply with safety and  security conditions. Dh200  Both 7
70Not lifting exhaust of trucks. Dh200  Both 7
71Not covering loads of trucks. Dh3000  Both 7
72Using vehicle for purposes other than designated. Dh2004In presence 7
73Heavy vehicle prohibited entry. Dh2004Both 7
74Violating loading or unloading regulations in parking. Dh2004In presence 7
75Carrying and transporting passengers illegally. Dh2004In presence 7
76Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission. Dh200  Both  
77Not taking road safety measures during vehicle breakdowns. Dh200  Both  
78Turning at undesignated points. Dh2004Both  
79Turning the wrong way. Dh2004Both  
80Loading a light vehicle in a way that may pose a danger to others  or to the road. Dh2003Both 7
81Overload or protruding load on light vehicles without permission. Dh2003In presence 7
82Stopping vehicle without keeping the distance specified by the law from a curve or junction. Dh200  Both  
83Transporting passengers by vehicle undesignated for this purpose. Dh2004In presence  
84Sudden swerve. Dh2004In presence  
85Driving a taxi without required license. Dh2004In presence  
86Carrying passengers in driving training vehicle. Dh2004In presence  
87Driving a taxi with an expired warranty. Dh200  In presence  
88Reversing dangerously. Dh200  Both  
89Taxi refusing to carry passengers. Dh2004Both  
90Falling or leaking load. Dh300012Both 30
91Not securing vehicle while parked. Dh200  Both  
92Parking in prohibited places. Dh2002In presence  
93Parking in loading and offloading areas without need. Dh200  In presence  
94Parking on road shoulder except in cases of emergency. Dh200  In presence  
95Using multi-colored lights. Dh200  Both  
96Not wearing helmet while driving motorbike. Dh2004Both  
97Exceeding passenger limit. Dh2003In presence  
98Driving with tires in poor condition. Dh200  In presence 7
99Driving with an expired driving license. Dh2003In presence  
100Not renewing vehicle registration after expiry. Dh400  In presence  
101Driving unlicensed vehicle. Dh200  In presence 7
102Violation of laws of using commercial number plates. Dh200  In presence  
103Not fixing number plates in designated places. Dh2002In presence  
104Driving with one number plate. Dh2002In presence  
105Driving at night or in foggy weather without lights. Dh2004In presence  
106Using un-matching number plates for trailers and containers. Dh200  Both  
107Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and heavy vehicles. Dh200  Both  
108Not using indicators when changing direction or turning. Dh2003In presence  
109Not giving way for vehicles to pass on the left. Dh200  Both  
110Not giving way to vehicles coming from the left where required. Dh200  Both  
111Stopping a vehicle in a way that may pose danger or block traffic. Dh2003Both  
112Failure to have vehicle examined after carrying out major modification to engine or body. Dh200  In presence 7
113Using training vehicles outside of timings specified by licensing authority. Dh200  In presence  
114Using training vehicles in places not designated by licensing. Dh200  Both  
115Overtaking from the right. Dh2004Both  
116Overtaking in a wrong way. Dh2003In presence  
117Driving an unlicensed vehicle. Dh200  In presence 7
118Abuse of parking space. Dh2003Both  
119Number plates with unclear numbers. Dh2003Both  
120Violating tariff. Dh2006Both  
121Light vehicle lane discipline. Dh2002Both  
122Parking vehicles on pavement. Dh2003Both  
123Not showing vehicle registration card when required. Dh200  In presence  
123Not showing driving license when required. Dh200  In presence  
125Not fixing taxi sign where required. Dh200  Both  
126Not fixing a sign indicating licensed overload. Dh2003In presence  
127Using interior lights for no reason while driving. Dh100  In presence  
128Failure to abide by specified color for taxis or training cars. Dh200  In presence  
129Failure to display tariff of buses or taxis or not showing them  when required. Dh200  In presence  
130Broken lights. Dh2006In presence  
131Using horn in prohibited areas. Dh2002In presence  
132Driving below minimum speed limit. Dh200  Both  
133Failure to keep taxis and buses clean inside and outside. Dh200  In presence  
134Smoking inside taxis and buses. Dh200  Both  
135Using hand-held mobile phone while driving. Dh2004In presence  
136Not abiding by taxi drivers obligatory uniform or not keeping it in good condition. Dh100  In presence  
137Calling on passengers in the presence of signs. Dh100  Both  
138Not displaying truck’s load on both sides. Dh100  Both  
139Not carrying driving license while driving. Dh100  In presence  
140Not carrying vehicle registration card while driving. Dh100  In presence  
141Driving without spectacles or contact lenses. Dh100  In presence  
142Not using interior light in buses at night. Dh100  In presence  
143Broken indicator lights. Dh1002In presence  
144Using horn in a disturbing way. Dh1002In presence  
145Having no red light at the back of vehicle. Dh100  Both  
146Opening left door of taxi. Dh1003In presence  
147Pedestrians crossing from undesignated places (If any existed). Dh200  In presence 

Click here to view and pay your traffic fines online

*The original article (published in February 2016) has been updated to reflect current traffic fines. 

