Listed: The UAE's 147 traffic violations, fines and black points

1 Driving dangerously (racing). Dh2000 12 Both 30

2 Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or similar substances. Decided by court 24 Both 60

3 Driving a vehicle without number plates. Dh1000 24 In presence 60

4 Causing death of others. Decided by court 12 In presence 30

5 Not stopping after causing an accident that resulted in injuries. Decided by court 24 Both 60

6 Reckless driving. Dh2000 12 Both 30

7 Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/hr. Dh1000 12 Both 30

8 Driving in a way that endanger civilians. Dh1000 12 Both 30

9 Jumping a red light. Dh800 8 Both 15

10 Running away from a traffic policeman. Dh800 12 Both 30

11 Dangerous overtaking by trucks. Dh800 24 Both 60

12 Causing a car to overturn. Decided by court 8 Both

13 Causing serious injuries. Decided by court 8 In presence

14 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/hr. Dh900 6 Both

15 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/hr. Dh800 Both

16 Overtaking on the hard shoulder. Dh600 6 In presence

17 Entering road dangerously. Dh600 6 Both

18 Causing moderate injury. Decided by court 6 Both

19 Heavy vehicle lane discipline. Dh600 6 Both

20 Overtaking from a prohibited place. Dh600 6 In presence

21 Causing serious damage to a vehicle. Decided by court 6 In presence

22 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/hr. Dh700 Both

23 Parking in fire hydrant places, spaces allocated for people with special needs and ambulance parking. Dh1000 4 Both

24 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/hr. Dh600 Both

25 Driving against traffic. Dh400 4 In presence

26 Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in the front seat of a vehicle. Dh400 4 In presence

27 Failure to fasten seat belt while driving. Dh400 4 In presence

28 Failure to leave a safe distance. Dh400 4 Both

29 Failure to follow the directions of the policeman. Dh400 4 Both

30 30 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 20km/hr. Dh500 Both

31 Entering a road without ensuring that it is clear. Dh400 4 In presence

32 Exceeding permitted level of car window tinting. Dh500 In presence 30

33 Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys. Dh500 4 Both

34 Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with safety and security conditions. Dh500 In presence 30

35 Failure to stop after causing an accident. Dh500 6 Both 7

36 Driving a noisy vehicle. Dh500 Both 30

37 Allowing others to drive a vehicle for which they are unlicensed. Dh500 In presence

38 Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that may cause danger to others or to the road. Dh500 6 Both 7

39 Overload or protruding load from a heavy vehicle without permission. Dh500 6 Both 7

40 Driving a vehicle that causes pollution. Dh500 Both

41 Stopping on the road for no reason. Dh500 4 In presence

42 Stopping on a yellow box. Dh500 Both

43 Not giving pedestrians way on pedestrian crossings. Dh500 6 Both

44 Failure to abide by traffic signs and directions. Dh500 Both

45 Throwing waste from vehicles onto roads. Dh500 4 Both

46 Refusing to give traffic police name and address when required. Dh500 In presence

47 Stopping vehicle on the left side of the road in prohibited places. Dh500 Both

48 Stopping vehicle on pedestrian crossing. Dh500 Both

49 Teaching driving in a training vehicle that does not bear a learning sign. Dh500 Both

50 Teaching driving in a non training vehicle without permission from licensing authority. Dh500 In presence

51 Placing marks on the road that may damage the road or block traffic. Dh500 Both

52 Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from licensing authority. Dh500 In presence 7

53 Modifying vehicle’s engine without permission. Dh400 In presence

54 Modifying vehicle’s chasses without permission. Dh400 In presence

55 Changing vehicle’s color without permission. Dh400 In presence

56 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 10km/hr. Dh400 Both

57 Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases. Dh400 In presence

58 Violating the terms of the driving license. Dh300 In presence

59 Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement. Dh300 Both

60 Towing a vehicle or a boat with an unprepared vehicle. Dh300 In presence

61 Driving a vehicle that omits gases or fumes with substances exceeding permitted rates. Dh300 Both

62 Leaving a vehicle on the road with its engine running. Dh300 Both

63 No lights on the back or sides of trailer container. Dh200 Both

64 Lights on the back or sides of container not working. Dh200 Both

65 Taxis, which have designated pickup areas, stopping in undesignated places. Dh200 4 Both

66 Prohibited entry. Dh200 4 Both

67 Blocking traffic. Dh200 Both

68 Vehicle unfit for driving. Dh200 Both 7

69 Driving a light vehicle that does not comply with safety and security conditions. Dh200 Both 7

70 Not lifting exhaust of trucks. Dh200 Both 7

71 Not covering loads of trucks. Dh3000 Both 7

72 Using vehicle for purposes other than designated. Dh200 4 In presence 7

73 Heavy vehicle prohibited entry. Dh200 4 Both 7

74 Violating loading or unloading regulations in parking. Dh200 4 In presence 7

75 Carrying and transporting passengers illegally. Dh200 4 In presence 7

76 Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission. Dh200 Both

77 Not taking road safety measures during vehicle breakdowns. Dh200 Both

78 Turning at undesignated points. Dh200 4 Both

79 Turning the wrong way. Dh200 4 Both

80 Loading a light vehicle in a way that may pose a danger to others or to the road. Dh200 3 Both 7

81 Overload or protruding load on light vehicles without permission. Dh200 3 In presence 7

82 Stopping vehicle without keeping the distance specified by the law from a curve or junction. Dh200 Both

83 Transporting passengers by vehicle undesignated for this purpose. Dh200 4 In presence

84 Sudden swerve. Dh200 4 In presence

85 Driving a taxi without required license. Dh200 4 In presence

86 Carrying passengers in driving training vehicle. Dh200 4 In presence

87 Driving a taxi with an expired warranty. Dh200 In presence

88 Reversing dangerously. Dh200 Both

89 Taxi refusing to carry passengers. Dh200 4 Both

90 Falling or leaking load. Dh3000 12 Both 30

91 Not securing vehicle while parked. Dh200 Both

92 Parking in prohibited places. Dh200 2 In presence

93 Parking in loading and offloading areas without need. Dh200 In presence

94 Parking on road shoulder except in cases of emergency. Dh200 In presence

95 Using multi-colored lights. Dh200 Both

96 Not wearing helmet while driving motorbike. Dh200 4 Both

97 Exceeding passenger limit. Dh200 3 In presence

98 Driving with tires in poor condition. Dh200 In presence 7

99 Driving with an expired driving license. Dh200 3 In presence

100 Not renewing vehicle registration after expiry. Dh400 In presence

101 Driving unlicensed vehicle. Dh200 In presence 7

102 Violation of laws of using commercial number plates. Dh200 In presence

103 Not fixing number plates in designated places. Dh200 2 In presence

104 Driving with one number plate. Dh200 2 In presence

105 Driving at night or in foggy weather without lights. Dh200 4 In presence

106 Using un-matching number plates for trailers and containers. Dh200 Both

107 Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and heavy vehicles. Dh200 Both

108 Not using indicators when changing direction or turning. Dh200 3 In presence

109 Not giving way for vehicles to pass on the left. Dh200 Both

110 Not giving way to vehicles coming from the left where required. Dh200 Both

111 Stopping a vehicle in a way that may pose danger or block traffic. Dh200 3 Both

112 Failure to have vehicle examined after carrying out major modification to engine or body. Dh200 In presence 7

113 Using training vehicles outside of timings specified by licensing authority. Dh200 In presence

114 Using training vehicles in places not designated by licensing. Dh200 Both

115 Overtaking from the right. Dh200 4 Both

116 Overtaking in a wrong way. Dh200 3 In presence

117 Driving an unlicensed vehicle. Dh200 In presence 7

118 Abuse of parking space. Dh200 3 Both

119 Number plates with unclear numbers. Dh200 3 Both

120 Violating tariff. Dh200 6 Both

121 Light vehicle lane discipline. Dh200 2 Both

122 Parking vehicles on pavement. Dh200 3 Both

123 Not showing vehicle registration card when required. Dh200 In presence

123 Not showing driving license when required. Dh200 In presence

125 Not fixing taxi sign where required. Dh200 Both

126 Not fixing a sign indicating licensed overload. Dh200 3 In presence

127 Using interior lights for no reason while driving. Dh100 In presence

128 Failure to abide by specified color for taxis or training cars. Dh200 In presence

129 Failure to display tariff of buses or taxis or not showing them when required. Dh200 In presence

130 Broken lights. Dh200 6 In presence

131 Using horn in prohibited areas. Dh200 2 In presence

132 Driving below minimum speed limit. Dh200 Both

133 Failure to keep taxis and buses clean inside and outside. Dh200 In presence

134 Smoking inside taxis and buses. Dh200 Both

135 Using hand-held mobile phone while driving. Dh200 4 In presence

136 Not abiding by taxi drivers obligatory uniform or not keeping it in good condition. Dh100 In presence

137 Calling on passengers in the presence of signs. Dh100 Both

138 Not displaying truck’s load on both sides. Dh100 Both

139 Not carrying driving license while driving. Dh100 In presence

140 Not carrying vehicle registration card while driving. Dh100 In presence

141 Driving without spectacles or contact lenses. Dh100 In presence

142 Not using interior light in buses at night. Dh100 In presence

143 Broken indicator lights. Dh100 2 In presence

144 Using horn in a disturbing way. Dh100 2 In presence

145 Having no red light at the back of vehicle. Dh100 Both

146 Opening left door of taxi. Dh100 3 In presence