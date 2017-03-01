9 most expensive areas to rent one-bedroom apartments in Dubai

Here are 3 real-estate laws and rights you should know

Most expensive areas to rent on-bedroom apartments

These RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) index values do not denote actual rent demanded by landlords. It only determines if a landlord is allowed to increase rent for an existing tenant, given he or she wants to renew the tenancy contract for another year. So, if you're already paying exorbitant rates, even to almost four to five times these values, the RERA index ensures that your landlord cannot increase the rent while you decide to continue living there under a renewed contract.