9 most expensive areas to rent one-bedroom apartments in Dubai

How much would you pay for a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai? An arm and a leg is reasonable

07:00 March 1, 2017
Dubai

For this list, we have taken Dh70,000 as a soft starting point for expensive one-bedroom apartments because we know of great areas, in Deira and old Dubai where you can get spacious two-bed apartments for around Dh70000. We did the hard work and found the most expensive one-bedroom apartments according to RERA.

Most expensive areas to rent on-bedroom apartments

These RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) index values do not denote actual rent demanded by landlords. It only determines if a landlord is allowed to increase rent for an existing tenant, given he or she wants to renew the tenancy contract for another year. So, if you're already paying exorbitant rates, even to almost four to five times these values, the RERA index ensures that your landlord cannot increase the rent while you decide to continue living there under a renewed contract.

AreaRange (in dirhams)
 MinimumMaximum
Business Bay           75,000           105,000
Downtown Dubai           80,000           105,000
Dubai Festival City - Badia         100,000           115,000
Dubai Festival City - Badia Hillside           90,000           100,000
Dubai Marina           70,000           110,000
Palm Jumeirah         100,000           155,000
The Views           80,000           115,000
Burj Khalifa         160,000           170,000
DIFC           90,000           140,000

Some areas like Tecom and Ibn Battuta also have one-beds in this range but don't go higher than Dh80,000. 

