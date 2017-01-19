9 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

We love chilled out places where you can get your work done, and have some snacks or meals as well. The Lighthouse is the newest concept store in Dubai Design District which allows you to do exactly that. Open from 8am in the morning, The Lighthouse bakes all its bread in-house and offers freshly baked croissants, brioche and Danish in addition to other signature dishes and coffees. In the evenings, the mood changes with disco lounge music by DJ John Hanlidis for a nice soft socializing vibe which will appeal to all guests.