8 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

1. Barre 2017 away

Exercising more is on everyone's list of resolutions and Physique 57 allows you to keep to that resolution with their new monthly packages, taken depending on how often you like to work out. For the barre lover, they have an unlimited package for Dh1,260 per month (around Dh63 per class if you take five classes a week). For those who are beginners or just testing the waters, choose the 8-class package for Dh880 allowing you to workout one to two times a week, adding on classes at a special rate if required.