community

51 places to charge your electric or hybrid car in Dubai

Find out where all the DEWA electric car charging stations are in Dubai

14:00 February 22, 2017
Main pic

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the first hybrid and electric car charging stations in Dubai.

There are three different types of charging stations around the city.

1. Wall Box Charger

 

 

 

2. Medium Public Charger

 

3. Fast Charger

 

In total there are currently 51 charging stations of different types installed across the emirate. These include fast, public, and home charging stations. They will be installed at Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA buildings, and other locations such as shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels, and parking areas.

No.Location
1DEWA - Head Office Customer Service Centre
2DEWA - Al Qouz Sustainable building Customer Service Centre
3DEWA - Al Hudaiba Customer Services Centre
4DEWA - Burj Nahar Customer Services
5DEWA - Umm Ramoul Customer Services
6DEWA - Al Wasel Customer Services Centre
7DEWA - Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre
8DEWA - Hatta Customer Services Centre
9DEWA - Warsan Building
10DEWA- Ruwayyah
11Dubai Silicon Oasis - Head Office
12Dubai Silicon Oasis - Community Centre
13Dubai Silicon Oasis - 7 Towers
14Dubai Municipality - Al Twar Centre
15Dubai Municipality - Manara Centre
16Dubai Municipality- Deira
17Dubai Municipality- Umm Ramool
18Rashid Hospital
19Latifa Hospital
20Al Mamzar Health Centre
21Dubai Hospital
22Dubai Petroleum Head Office
23Dubai Design District (D3)
24Al Maktoum International Airport
25Dubai Airport - Terminal 1
26Dubai Airport - Terminal 2
27ENOC - Dubai Investment Park *
28ENOC - Umm Suqeim *
29ENOC - Warqa 4 *
30ENOC - Jebel Ali *
31ENOC - Wadi Al Safa *
32ENOC - Zabeel *
33Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard- P2
34Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard - P3
35Marina Mall
36EMAAR - Burj Khalifa Armani Hotel
37Green Parking /Barasti Beach
38The Beach Mall Parking
39Business Central Tower
40Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA)
41Madinat Jumeirah
42Jumeirah Beach Hotel
43Emirates Towers Hotel
44Multi Storey Parking RTA Old Subkhah 01
45Multi Storey Parking RTA New Subkhah
46Multi Storey ParkingRTA Ghubaibah
47Multi Storey Parking RTA Naif Parking
48Multi Storey Parking RTA Al Riqqa Car Park
49Anantara hotel - Palm Jumaira
50Movenpick - Ibn Battuta Gate
51Sustainable City

Each station can accommodate two vehicles at a time. Twelve stations have been installed at DEWA’s centres, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously. These stations are located at DEWA’s head office in Oud Metha, Al Wasl, Al Hudaiba, Burj Nahar, Umm Ramool, and Jebel Ali. These stations have been installed and are ready for use. 

EVC

There are three types of electric vehicle charging stations that are compatible with the latest international technology used in electric vehicles. Fast charging stations that take 30 minutes will be available in petrol stations. The other two types include charging stations that takes four hours and seven hours respectively.

How to apply for a Green Charger card

Visit any DEWA Customer Happiness Centre to register your car, and to obtain a card to access the machine.

You will need to provide your Emirates Identification card, your driving license and your vehicle license (Mulkiya).

Registration is free, although a fully-refundable security deposit of Dh500 is required

Contact

04 6019999

More from Community