5 ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in UAE

5. Remembering women who broke the glass roof

Bait Al Banat was established in the 1950′s. The name of the museum is translated to ‘The Girls House’. Emirati Professor Rafia Ghubash started the museum so that she could ensure the preservation of the history of women in the UAE. Her aim was to take down stereotypes and divulge the astonishing role that women of the UAE have played in defining their culture and shaping their society. The museum offers an introduction to the lives of UAE women within a location: that celebrates the life and work of acclaimed UAE poets. The gallery spaces hold permanent and temporary exhibitions of works by women artists.