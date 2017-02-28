5 new cars you can buy for under Dh35,000 in UAE

Automobile experts at CarSwitch said that it is still possible to bring home something in pristine condition for under Dh35,000. A team at the UAE-based car platform has recently scanned more than 80 models in the UAE to come up with a list of some of the five cheapest vehicles you can own today. These cars may be one to two years old, but they’re not used and some of them can cost just a little over Dh30,000, or even less.