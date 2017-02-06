community

12 areas in Dubai: One bedroom apartments at Dh45,000 or less

It gets harder and costlier everyday to find your dream apartment in Dubai and this list might help

08:00 February 6, 2017
Dubai

RERA recently updated its rental index values and we have listed the cheapest areas to rent one-bedroom apartments. Take this list with a pinch of salt as these determine if your landlord is allowed to increase rents annually – there is a chance that you are already paying more than this for your apartment in one of these areas – in that case, your landlord is not allowed to increase the rent further in your contract renewal.

Before that, we would like to know if you consider paying rent annually more feasible than paying almost the same amount for your own house in the UAE. Take our poll!

Cheapest one-bedroom apartments

These areas have apartments in our chosen range for one-bedroom units, which would mean paying around Dh3,750 a month as rent.

AreaAnnual rent (in dirhams)
 MinimumMaximum
Abu Hail4000045000
Al Awir3000035000
Al Baraha3500045000
Al Muhaisnah4000055000
Al Sabkha4000050000
Al Ras4000050000
Al Qusais4000050000
Al Tawar4000050000
Al Quoz4000045000
Satwa4000060000
Dubai Investment Park (DIP)4000050000
International City3500040000

Some areas like Gardens and Dubai Silicon Oasis have apartments with a starting range of Dh45,000 while the costliest ones were from Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa (of course) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Check your area's RERA index here.

More from Community