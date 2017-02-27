11 of the best natural hidden gems in the UAE

A photo posted by Mohamed Darwish Al-Mazrouei (@abudhabi_explorer) on Jan 23, 2016 at 5:52am PST

Located on the edge of Baniyas, this natural reserve is situated in an off the beat, blink and you’ll miss it, location. The wetland reserve is also known as Flamingo City and is totally worth finding if you want to experience a whole other side of the UAE. It is one of the few undisturbed wildlife areas in the country and is also very remarkable and known for being home to hundreds of flamingos, which you’ll be able to watch from a designated hide. The area is also beautiful for when you simply just want to take a long walk through proper woodlands and shrubbery. It will feel like a well needed escape from the usual bustling city life. Contact 02 445 4777