11 fun things to do this weekend in the UAE

This is a great occasion for non-Indians to partake in the many colourful celebrations that happen across town. While many schools host their own celebrations, you can also head to Downtown Dubai for a special LED light show on the Burj Khalifa featuring colours of the Indian flag along with complimenting fountain shows. Or you could participate in the cultural program happening in the Indian High School, under the patronage of the Consulate of India in Dubai, which will undoubtedly have colourful dances and tasty Indian food.