10 strange and unusual bans across the world

The ‘Metabo Law’ was enacted in 2008 in an effort to fight obesity in Japan where companies and government organisations had to measure the waistline of their employees above 40 to ensure that they fall within the safe limits prescribed by law. Having a waistline measurement above 33.5 inches for men and 35.4 inches for women is considered overweight and the people falling above this limit will have to attend counselling and medical sessions to target the problem.

5. Restrictions on baby names in Denmark What most parents take for granted is restricted by law in countries such as Denmark and Iceland where your baby's name should be chosen from a government pre-approved list of names. A girl named Blaer in Iceland was referred to as 'Girl' in all her official documents simply because Blaer was not considered a feminine name. The courts intervened later and ruled that it could be used as a name. Just imagine Blaer's parents - "A Girl has no name." (We had to, you know we had to) 6. World Wide Web in North Korea Social media sites have been banned completely or restricted for short periods in many countries such as the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Turkey and other countries depending on political and economic situations. While in most countries, people access blocked or banned sites through proxy servers, North Korea makes this impossible with it own internal internet called Kwangmyong, which does not require you to connect to the worldwide web. 7. Claire Danes and Alec Baldwin in Philippines Claire Danes is banned from the Philippines. It came after her controversial remarks about the country, her movies were banned from being released in Philippines in 1999 and the president at the time, Joseph Estrada, even went so far as to ban her entry to the country. Another celebrity banned here is actor, producer and comedian, Alec Baldwin, following his joke about mail order brides on the David Letterman show in 2009. 8. Blue Jeans in North Korea North Korea has always considered anything American as propaganda, and jeans were among the items which stood for American capitalism. Though black jeans are slowly finding its way in to the market, blue denim jeans are still frowned upon in the totalitarian country. 9. Flip Flops in Capri, Italy While flip-flops are always frowned upon in this fashion-centric country, there are various laws which completely prohibit wearing flip-flops, low waist jeans and mini skirts in certain areas. There is an explicit disapproval of 'noisy footwear' which was proven when a tourist couple in Capri, Italy, was fined for wearing noisy flip flops. 10. Chewing gum in Singapore Chewing gum cannot be imported, sold or used in Singapore. Though rules have eased up slightly to accommodate tourists, it is better to not have more than two packs on you when you enter the country.

