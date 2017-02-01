10 amazing things to try in 2017

4. Swim with sand tiger sharks

The greatest predators are also one of the most magnificent creatures of the world and to swim with them is scary and exhilarating at the same time. A dive into the 10 million litre tank at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo will let you spend a few moments with the world’s largest collection of sand tiger sharks. Options are available for people who do not know how to dive or swim and each dive is supervised by trained professionals.