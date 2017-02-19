9 fun ways to tackle the job boredom

7. Go above and beyond

'Going above and beyond' can occur in both large and small ways and means different things in different organisations. Your perspective will largely determine this — do I do the bare minimum in my job or do I consistently add value to a project, program or initiative? What is it about your job that you’re most enthusiastic about and how can you contribute to a project or initiative that you haven’t contributed to in the past? As you consider your own perspective, also consider your co-workers’ view of you. Am I the “go-to” person to get things done, or am I seen as an obstacle? Conversations with co-workers about their successes and pain points can provide insight into where you can potentially add value. Taking initiative through offering assistance or expertise to help move a stalled project forward is another way to contribute. Going above and beyond can also include mentoring a co-worker or more junior employee or volunteering to lead or serve on a committee.