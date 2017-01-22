8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

3. Wasted food

The UAE wasted $3.7 billion worth of food in 2015. Imagine how much money you lose every year wasting the food you buy from the super market. There are ways for you to avoid wasting food. Make sure you plan properly before heading to the super market. If you stick to a list, you won’t buy things you don’t need. Secondly, you have to be realistic with yourself. Will you eat these vegetables? Or is it wishful thinking? Lastly make sure you stock your fridge in a way that everything is visible, so you don’t forget you bought it.