Things to do this week in UAE

Check out a brand new art exhibition at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery is hosting a spring exhibition called “But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community 1988-2008 ” The exhibition opened its doors to the public last Thursday with curated tours. This landmark exhibition begins a survey of one of the most important artistic communities in this country’s history. The exhibition features historic works from 1988 through 2008, with a focus on works that were shown together originally. “But We Cannot See Them” also includes archival material and videotaped interviews with members of the community, as well as a reading room of work from other important members of the community, and contributions from Cristiana De Marchi, Adel Khozam, Nujoom Alghanem and Khalid Albudoor. Artists featured include: Hassan Sharif, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Abdullah Al Saadi, Mohammed Kazem, Hussain Sharif, Vivek Vilasini, Jos Clevers, and Ebtisam Abdulaziz. “But We Cannot See Them is curated by Maya Allison with Exhibitions Curator Bana Kattan, The title of the exhibition is drawn from a poem written by a key early member of the community, poet and filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem.