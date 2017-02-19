Things to do this week in UAE

A new art exhibition at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown



Sofitel Dubai Downtown is hosting talented French artist, Benedicte Gimonnet and her latest art exhibition, Lineaments on their first floor of the hotel. The Lineaments exhibition will showcase 15 visually stunning pieces of artwork that explore the power of light and the colour relativity in an abstract minimalist composition. The collection uses repetitions and infinite variations of shade, resulting in contrasted stripes that create a musical energy and become the heart of this series. Lineaments is based on abstract forms as Bénédicte Gimonnet plays with the relationship between chance and control, intuitive gesture and formal composition, enticing the viewer to pause and contemplate, as well as alluring them for a closer inspection.