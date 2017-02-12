Things to do this week in UAE

Monday’s don’t need to be dull and boring anymore. Head down to the W Dubai, Al Habtoor City and go up to Namu on the 31 floor to enjoy an unlimited selection of fresh tasty sushi and maki, helped down by an unlimited choice of drafts, grapes and soft drinks. Namu is also throwing in a welcome salad, miso soup and edamame to the Maki Monday’s mix – a delicious deal to look forward to mid-week. We’ve tried and tested Maki Mondays and we’re telling you, the sushi is outstanding and you can have as much as you want from it!

Location Namu, W Dubai, Al Habtoor CityCost Dh245 with unlimited sushi, maki and soft drinks, Dh295 with unlimited sushi, maki, bottomless drafts, grapes and soft drinks Timings every Monday from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4366666 Take the kids out to Orange Wheels A photo posted by Orange Wheels (@orangewheelsuae) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:44pm PST Orange Wheels is a world class indoor ‘edutainment’ center offering a range of classes that promise to keep your little ones actively engaged. Featuring an exciting blend of entertainment, learning and physical activities for the entire family, the venue is upping its fun quotient with a host of activities to support children’s learning and development. Location Orange Wheels, Al Wahda Mall Extension, Abu Dhabi Cost Junior Play starts from Dh60, Mega Play starts from Dh80 per child Timings Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 9pm, Thursday to Saturdays from 10am to 10pm Contact 02 641 010 Try the new a la carte menu at Em Sherif Em Sherif, a gorgeous fine dining Middle Eastern restaurants has introduced a new A la Carte menu that can be customized based on your preferences. Em Sherif will be serving signature authentic Lebanese dishes and traditional favourites tailor-made to personal choice. While eating, you’ll also get to enjoy views of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai fountains Location Address Dubai Mall Cost a la carteTimings Weekdays between 4pm and 7pm Contact Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one Pick one of our whopping 68 Valentine’s Day meals to take your significant other to. Have a delicious and sumptuous meal for two. Whether you want something casual, where you can both eat with your hands, or a proper sit down meal for two, our guide on where to take your favorite person on Valentine’s Day will sort you out. Try the new lunchtime menu at Burger and Lobster Burger and Lobster have recently launched an ‘Express Lunch’ offer. The perfect treat after a morning of meetings and perfectly times to fit in to your break. Visit with a colleague or catch up on work emails while you enjoy a gastro lunchbox of treats. The offer includes a Burger, Soup of the Day plus ½ a Lobster Roll served with chips! The best bit about being loyal is your 10th Express Lunch is on them! Location Burj Daman Building, DIFC Cost Dh99 per person Timings Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm Contact Wind down every Wednesday Every Wednesday McGettigans needs to be part of your evening plan. Everyone gets to enjoy a bottle of house grape paired with an artisan cheese board. Enjoy a selection of cheeses with salted crackers, grapes, caramelized onion relish, sundried tomatoes and olives while listening to the eclectic sounds of Pete Fagan. Location McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh149 per person Timings Every Wednesday 7pm onwards Contact 04 4470219 Try a casual ladies night If you’re looking for a casual spot with the best tracks from the 80’s and 90’s to reminisce to then this is the perfect DIFC spot. Every Wednesday night, American sports bar, Original Wings and Rings, hosts their ladies’ night and invites full table of females to receive 50 per cent off their food bill and four free beverages. Everything on the menu, including their signature onion rings, is included in the food offer. Location Original Wings and RingsLevel C, Liberty House, DIFC Cost various Timings Every Wednesday from 8pm to 12pm Contact 04 359 6900 Weekend Lakeview’s new picnic brunch Relax and soak up the Dubai sunshine while you enjoy stunning views of the rolling greens, waters and of course plenty of scrumptious food and drinks. At this brunch you’ll be given your very own picnic rugs and a hamper filled with assorted healthy salads, crusty French baguettes, a cold cut selection, assorted cheese, and a homemade apple pie. The culinary journey doesn’t stop with the basket though. There’re tonnes of live BBQ stations and an international buffet selection. Those with little ones can keep them entertained and work up an appetite on the bouncy castle. Location Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Baniyas Road, Port Saeed Cost Dh250 including house beverages, Dh65 per child between 4 and 12 years, Children aged 3 and below dine complementary Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 2956000 Feast at Truckers DXB Head down to Truckers DXB and discover luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked and serving deliciously home-grown food, house beverages, live performances, and the Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. This week they will be parked at the Emirates Golf Club. Food Truck JAM is open to families of all ages Location Abu Dhabi Golf Club Cost Free entrance Timings Friday February 17 from 5pm to 11pm 2 for 1 Friday’s at McGettigans McGettigan’s DWTC are excited to launch 2-for-1 Fridays, a fantastic dirham saving deal offering you 2 for 1 on all house beverages and small plates and main courses from noon to 10pm every Friday. Discover scrumptious dishes influenced by international cuisines – with Irish and British, Japanese, Arabic influences. Nibble on small plates such as edamame beans and Wagyu beef chili nachos or dig into satisfying dishes such as fish and chips, oven baked salmon, Buffalo chicken wrap, Irish stew and bangers and mash. For desserts, indulge in delicious apple and cinnamon crumble, strawberry Eton Mess and Snickers and Irish Bailey’s cheesecake. There will be live music and a DJ throughout the day, playing a mix of chart hits, Pop, rock and party classics – making it the perfect spot for a Friday gathering. Location McGettigans, Dubai World Trade Center Cost various Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 10pm Contact 800 6247 Walk for charity Dubai Cares will host its annual Walk for Education. Everyone is welcome to join them and walk 3 km in solidarity with the millions of children in developing countries who walk long distances on a daily basis to get to school. Location Dubai Creek Park Cost Dh30 (free for children under 5 years) Timings Friday, February 17 from 8am to 12pm Tickets here

