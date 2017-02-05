Things to do this week in UAE

Head down to Truckers DXB and discover luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked and serving deliciously home-grown food, house beverages, live performances, and the Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. This week they will be parked at the Emirates Golf Club. Food Truck JAM is open to families of all ages

Location Emirates Golf Club Cost Free entrance Timings Saturday February 11 from 5pm to 11pm Jazz at the Bistrot Extend your weekend to include the best Jazz night in town at Bistrot Bagatelle. The evening will feature the popular a La Carte menu; French classics enlivened with innovative flavour combinations, signature cocktails, an impressive wine list and a four-piece jazz band. Bistrot Bagatelle’s Jazz at the Bistrot will be here to stay every Saturday with special guests to feature throughout the season. Location First floor of The Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area Cost A la carte Timing Every Saturday from 8pm onwards Contact 04 3545035 Catch Clean Bandit live at Nasimi Clean Bandit together with Showtek (Believer w/ Major Lazer, Booyah, Bad Feat David Guetta); Wankelmut (My Head is a Jungle, One Day); XIIAM and David De Luca will be at Solis DXB! What’s that? It’s Dubai’s latest beach festival – a brand new beach concept that focuses on live music and EDM genres. Location: Nasimi Beach, The Atlantis - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Tickets: General Admission (Early Bird) Dh150 ( Limited Quantity); General Admission (Regular) Dh250; VIP Dh300 includes (VIP bar service with cash bar, Charging stations, Front row viewing experience, Elevated viewing platforms, separate entrance) Entry: +21 Contact 56 6756834 Email support@tixbox.com Our pick for Sunday: Live Music Series Hard Rock Cafe Dubai hosts free, live music happening every night of the week, featuring not one, but five resident Dubai bands. On Sundays: The Dirty Suits play cool, alternative rock. Call 04-2328900. hardrock.com/dubai Watch the Super Bowl! In Abu Dhabi:

The New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Watch the live action in the wee hours from 3.30am (Monday) at Cooper’s, Park Rotana (02-6573333). Stars ‘n’ Bars Yas Island will also be screening the game, play the Box Pool free (first 100 customers) until 2.30am. Call 02-5650101 In Dubai:

Late night specials as the NFL fever sweeps in, whether you’re a die-hard team player or hanging out for Lady Gaga’s halftime spectacular and the years’ most brilliant advertisements, the kick-off is at 3.30am (Monday). Watch it the American way, with plenty of wings, burgers and beverages at Original Wings and Rings, DIFC (04-3596900). Perry & Blackwelder, Madinat Jumeirah (04-4323232) are staying open throughout the night and serving a kick off breakfast menu and unlimited coffee. Claw BBQ, Souq Al Bahar opens its doors at 3am (Monday), minimum spend of Dh150 and pre-booking must at 04-4322300. Cubs Cricket camp

Register your child for mid-term cricket camp for children aged 3-6 and warrior’s camp for children aged 7–12 years old, from February 12– 16, at ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City. Dh500. ICCAcademy.net Go car-free and dine for free Dubai’s eighth annual car-free day is happening today, Sunday February 5, and the Inter Continental Dubai Festival City will be supporting the initiative with an offering of free dining at its main restaurant. The first 10 guests to travel to the hotel solely by public transport on February 5 (and who can prove the journey with travel receipts), will receive a complimentary buffet dinner in Anise! Nothing like food to motivate us. Location InterContinental Dubai Festival City Offer Cost Free Timings Sunday, February 5 from 6.30am to 11.30pm Contact 04 7011127 Sharjah Light Festival

Eye-opening displays of colour, images and lights inspired by beauty, science, creativity and knowledge at various locations in Sharjah, until February 11. The highlight of the festival will be the parade by Oposito, starting every day at 8.58pm on Khaleed Lagoon Corniche and arriving at Al Majaz Amphitheatre around 9.45pm. sharjahlightfestival.ae Going out: We Run The World

Ladies Night with DJ Lins, keep the party jumping late into the night as #WRTW is hosted across two venues: The Dek on 8 and ON42 at the Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, and offering up to six free beverages for women, every Sunday from 6pm until late. Free entrance. facebook.com/footprintinternational NY NY Sundays

Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. The List

World premiere launch of Aristocrat, a high end lifestyle brand creating footwear at the urban night with music by Mr ShefCodes, DJ Brooklyn and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 8pm. Call 050-2261662 Prohibited Sundays

Music for the soul with DJ Mo Ee at Inka, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Call 04-3469295 Boombox

Take a trip back to the best music of all time, DJs Flippside and Mr Shef Codes are going to funk you up, at VIP Room, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888 Soul City Sunday

Jae Franklin, Afro Nation and Moky Ezra putting soul back into the city with entertainment centered around rhythm, blues, jazz, gospel and soul, every Sunday at Iris Dubai, The Oberoi Hotel, from 9.30pm. Call 056-9511442 — Compiled by Wilbur Pereira More from Going Out 8 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

