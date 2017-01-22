Things to do in UAE on January 22

Things to do in Dubai

The Market Outside The Box

Emerging designers showcase their works in jewellery, fashion, home decor and accessories, apart from activities ranging from onstage performances in music, drama, dance and poetry to a chillout zone where you can read the latest novels in Park Central. A pop-up cinema and a selection of food trucks will also feature. At Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 4-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am - 10pm, until January 28. dsfmarketotb.ae