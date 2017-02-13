Your ultimate guide to Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

What is Miele Dubai Restaurant Week?
Dubai Restaurant Week is an annual citywide culinary celebration that offers an exclusive dining promotion at Dubai’s top fine dining restaurants. Miele Dubai Restaurant Week will see 15 of Dubai’s luxury restaurants offer an exclusive, limited edition three-course set menu, giving food-lovers a chance to enjoy fine dining for an exceptional price for a select time only.
When does Dubai Restaurant Week take place?
Dubai Restaurant Week begins on February 23 and ends on March 4, 2017 and Bookings are available for either a 7.30pm or a 9.30pm slot.
How much does it cost?
The limited edition three-course set menu cost Dh199 per person
Which restaurants are involved?
1. Al Nafoorah (Zabeel Saray)
2. Bread Street Kitchen
3. Gaucho
4. Marina Social
5. Mayta by Jamie Pesque
6. Namu
7. Okku
8. Pai Thai
9. Pierchic
10. Rang Mahal by Atul Kochhar
11. Rhodes W1
12. Scape Restaurant and Bar
13. Sea Fu
14. Social by Heinz
15. The Rib Room (Zabeel Saray)
How can you get a booking?
You have to visit Round Menu to choose the reastaurant you want to dine at. You will also be able to tell which ones are fully booked or selling out quickly.
What’s on the menu?
All restaurants are offering an appetizer, main courses and dessert. Beverages are not included, so make sure you budget for that. You can look at the menus for each restaurant here
Contact
E-mail: info@roundmenu.com