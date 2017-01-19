Brunch in Dubai: your ultimate guide to the best brunches

6. The Rosso, Benihana and Horizon Friday Brunch

Trying to decide what type of cuisine you're in the mood for is often the hardest part when choosing a brunch. This is where the brunch at Amwaj Rotana comes in. It combines Rossos, Benihana's and their main restaurant Horizon. The laid back, Mediterranean vibe of Rosso is the perfect place to pick your way through a host of Italian treats. While Benihanna's makes the freshest Asian food, including a sushi buffet and yummy Teppenyaki. As a bonus, if you’re into your cheese then you won’t want to miss the cheese table and accompanying chutneys. It is one of the best value brunches in Dubai. Rosso keeps things simple. Benihanna's has a host of delicious flavours and Horizon will give you the international dishes that you just crave at brunch. You can even ask the hotel to arrange a private chauffer to drive you home after. There is also a separate family area where the little ones can watch cartoons, dance to the DJ and help themselves to a special kids buffet complete with popcorn.