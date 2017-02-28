9 pancakes in Dubai you want to wake up for

Eataly, one of Dubai’s favorite Italian restaurants, is home to one of the city’s best European-style pancakes. If you take a walk around their Dubai Mall or their Dubai Festival City store, you will notice that they have a Nutella bar. We're not kidding. There is literally a counter dedicated just to Nutella. In that Nutella counter you can order a thin and folded pancake filled with the warm chocolaty goodness. You have the option of adding strawberries, bananas, pistachios and even gelato. We highly recommend topping the pancake with some vanilla gelato, or their Venci chocolate gelato if you’re a true chocoholic.

Location Dubai Mall, lower ground and Dubai Festival City on the Promenade Cost Dh22 Timing Daily from 7.30am to 9pm Contact 04 385 45 55 9. Baker and Spice's gluten free pancake Baker and spice makes these delicious pancakes that are great for people who are trying to be a bit healthy. Made with organic oatmeal and ricotta, they are light, fluffy and gluten free for those who need them to be. The best part is, that they’re topped with caramelised bananas, berries and get this… date syrup, for a local touch. Location Town Centre, Jumeirah Cost Dh48 Timing Daily from 7am to 11pm Contact 04 2975797









