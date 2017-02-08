8 spectacularly amazing places to propose in the UAE

We know, we know, how predictable, right? But just imagine telling all your loved ones that you were engaged at one of the worlds' seven star hotels! It would be even better if your proposal was done on the helipad. Just saying.

4. Le Royal Meridien - Abu Dhabi Take your lucky partner to one of the most romantic spots in the capital. Did we mention that the restaurant on the top floor revolves? 5. At.Mosphere at the Burj Khlaifa Have you considered popping the question over breakfast? Ask for a window seat and enjoy a delicious meal with a breathtaking view before getting down on one knee. 6. The Jetty at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah An unexpected spot, but the jetty of the Waldorf Astoria is a serene and quiet spot for the private moment. With views of the palm jumeirah's sandy beaches, the torquise waters and of course the Dubai skyline, you cant have a better spot to pop the question. 7. Bateaux Dubai Cruises The sophisticated Bateaux Dubai cruise will ensure that you and your love enjoy a customised romantic experience. Propose to your lucky lady, while exploring the waterways of Dubai Creek and enjoying freshly prepared gourmet cuisine in this floating restaurant. 8. Chic Bar, Pierchic A photo posted by Pierchic (@pierchicdubai) on Mar 13, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT The restaurant has been dubbed one of the most romantic in Dubai by numerous sources. We think that the bar is even more beautiful. Where else would you be sorrounded by water, while enjoying the fresh ocean breeze on a floating pod?









