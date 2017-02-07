68 romantic meals for two this Valentine’s Day

19. Seasonal Tastes

Share a romantic Valentine’s Day evening to remember at the Seasonal Tastes Partner’s Night. You’ll receive a rose on arrival and a delicious “Love Potion” as a complimentary welcome beverage. The indulgent menu has been designed especially for the occasion. A special ‘Love Tree’ will be positioned in the heart of the restaurant where couples can write and leave a special quotes. The most meaningful quote will win a bottle of bubbly to enjoy at Blinq (on next visit). Plus, anyone who wears red will be entered into a competition to win an overnight weekend stay at The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City and a couple’s massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin.