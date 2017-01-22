6 new places in Dubai for breakfast

Wake up with McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat on the weekend. They’ve just launched a breakfast, that’s available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sit back, relax and enjoy the picturesque views of the Burj Al Arab and Souk waterways. Try their delicious banana pancakes with salted caramel sauce and fresh strawberries, or if you’re more the savoury type, then the Eggs Benedict with wafer ham, spinach and hollandaise sauce served on an English muffin with hash browns is for you. You could also opt for the full Irish, made in the traditional way! The food and the views make this one of our favourites here in Dubai!

Breakfast is served every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm 4. Farzi Cafe Speaking of City Walk, Farzi Cafe, the funky bistro, has launched its breakfast menu with Indian and Arabic influences. Inspired by breakfast specialities from the two cultures, the focus here will be on fresh vegetables, super foods and protein-rich seeds, with playful twists like the Power Nut Poha with fried quail’s egg. It’s beaten rice with quinoa, flax seeds, served with chicken sausage and a fried quail egg on the top. Yummy. Call 04-3942556. Breakfast is served from 10am to midday. 5. Cafe Des Artistes Another restaurant opening on December 1 is this French luxury-inspired restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner at Box Park Dubai. The decor and the food is meant to transport you to Europe. The breakfast menu includes dishes, such as saffron french toast, fried quail eggs, homemade granola and homemade yoghurts. This is for those who like to dine in style. Call 04 3434907. Find them on facebook.com/desartistescafe 6. Social House If variety is what you’re looking for, then Social House in The Dubai Mall is where you want to be. Its brand new breakfast menu covers everything from avocado tartine to shakshouka and the New York bagel. And what’s more, breakfast is served from 9am to 2pm. Late risers, are you listening? Call 04-3398640. Find them on facebook.com/socialhousedxb









