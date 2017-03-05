5 Dubai restaurants with views

Pierchic is a must-visit to anyone who lives or is visiting Dubai. The vast seafood restaurant is in a stunning location. The Arabian-inspired restaurant is built on its own private wooden pier along the shores of Al Qasr Beach. Its glowing blue-lit lounge add to its ocean appeal along with its enchanting big chandeliers that shine like jellyfish. Each lighting feature is made out of pieces of crystals placed inside a huge fishnet that creates a cozy feel. Guests can also dine al fresco, away from the busy sounds and lights of the city, in its time-tested wooden deck and walls with direct views of the Burj Al Arab.

Location Al Qasr Hotel Timings 12pm to11pm Contact 04 3666730 5. At.Mosphere The peak of fine dining can be experienced 422 metres from the ground. At.Mostphere is on Level 122 of Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. This is where guests can enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea or dinner and live music where the menu features a wide range of contemporary European dishes, steaks, wagyu tenderloins and oysters. Definitely a must-try during one's lifetime. Location Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai Timings 12.30pm to11.30pm Contact 04 8883828










