14 places to celebrate Chinese New Year in the UAE

9. Chinese New Year on Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah if offeringa colorful program of Far Eastern performances and activities this Chinese New Year. From Asian dragon dances, to an exciting food market, the island will be packed with authentic experiences for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Thewaterfront Promenade will be full of colorful performances, authentic Chinese cooking, arts and crafts, and an electrifying fireworks display at 9pm on Friday the 27. Visitors of all ages as they are taken on a theatrical journey through China, starting with a colorful parade of iconic characters, followed by serene umbrella, fan and kite dances. Complementing Al Maryah Island’s waterfront activities, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island will be transformed into a spectacular display of Chinese attire, with lanterns illuminating the property.