Your guide to Taste of Dubai 2017

Luke Thomas: What I find very exciting about Dubai, is that you have a rich melting pot of global flavours. Dubai really does connect the world now, and that is not something to be ignored. Now heading up to 2020 there's going to be a lot more chefs coming to Dubai. When you look at things like Taste of Dubai, it really shows how important this region is for food.

GN Guides: So you've just launched a new menu, could you tell us a little more about it? Luke Thomas: The whole focus here for us is taking old school favourites and comfort foods without taking them too seriously. Really simple cooking, classics that are made with good quality ingredients. Nothing overly fancy, really simple and real food that anyone can enjoy. Other celebrity chefs include: Reza Mahammad, Gary Rhodes, Aldo Zilli, Eric Lanlard, Michel Roux Jr., Mohammad Orfali, Tarek Ibrahim, Jenny Morris and Joshua Stanzl. Electrolux Chefs include: Tim Anderson, Paolo Pettenuzzo and Zahra Abdalla Restaurant Chefs include: Daniel Ferreira, Jihun Maxime Kim, Darren Hall, Omar Omara and Mohamed Jamal Al Din.









