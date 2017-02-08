Vote: wheel’s Reader’s Choice Awards

The shortlisted cars are assessed on the basis of what they have to offer for the price, which gives the underdog a fighting chance to take down its more powerful competitors.

Categories include the best SUV, best supercar, best coupe, best sports salon and a whole lot more. From cars like the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder to the Chevrolet Spark, below are a few of the many cars that have made the final 52 for the Reader’s Choice awards. Join the thousands of people from around the region and vote for your favourite before 22 February. The winning cars will be announced on March 1. Click here to check out the entire list and vote! Aston Martin DB11 Porsche 718 Boxster Bentley Bentayga BMW M2 Cadillac CT6 Chevrolet Camaro Ferrari GTC4 Lusso Infiniti Q50 RedSport 400 Jaguar F-Type SVR Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder McLaren 570GT Nissan Patrol Nismo Porsche 911 Turbo Range Rover Evoque Convertible Subaru Impreza Vote for your favourite here!









