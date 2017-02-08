events

Vote: wheel’s Reader’s Choice Awards

The Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder, the Chevrolet Spark or any of the 50 other cars? Vote now for your Car of the Year 2017

By Gareth Kurt Warren Guides Editor
14:14 February 8, 2017
wheels, the UAE’s only English weekly motoring magazine, are gearing up for the wheels Car of the Year 2017 awards.

The shortlisted cars are assessed on the basis of what they have to offer for the price, which gives the underdog a fighting chance to take down its more powerful competitors.

Categories include the best SUV, best supercar, best coupe, best sports salon and a whole lot more.

From cars like the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder to the Chevrolet Spark, below are a few of the many cars that have made the final 52 for the Reader’s Choice awards.

Join the thousands of people from around the region and vote for your favourite before 22 February. The winning cars will be announced on March 1.

Aston Martin DB11

Porsche 718 Boxster

Bentley Bentayga

BMW M2

Cadillac CT6

Chevrolet Camaro

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Infiniti Q50 RedSport 400

Jaguar F-Type SVR

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder

McLaren 570GT

Nissan Patrol Nismo

Porsche 911 Turbo

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Subaru Impreza

