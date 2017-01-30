UAE’s 2017 Concert Schedule

Guns N’ Roses (March 03)

Billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event and conveniently titled ‘Not in This Lifetime... tour’, the Guns N’ Roses concert is by far the biggest events on this list. Most of the original lineup is back, so get ready to witness Axl Rose, Duff McKagan on the bass, Slash on the lead guitar, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese on the keyboards, Richard Fortus on the rhythm guitar and Frank Ferrer on the drums.