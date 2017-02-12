9 Alternative ways to spend Valentine's Day in the UAE

If you both want to spend the day outdoors enjoying the cool Dubai breeze, then Emirates Golf Estates is your go to spot. The Valentine’s Day package includes two 45-minute lessons with an ETPI Professional and a Dh200 gift voucher to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Merchandise Shop. Whether you want to take the lessons now or later, get yourself and your loved one that special and unique gift.

Location Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, near Motor City Cost Dh1000 per person Timings offer available until February 28 Contact 04 4337777 5. Yas Marina circuit For the adrenalin junkies Yas Marina Circuit is offering an adrenaline-fuelled alternative to chocolates and flowers this Valentine’s Day with a selection of heart-pumping, out of-the-box gifts valid for the whole month of February! Thrill-seeking couples looking to make this a Valentine’s to remember can choose from a SST Radical passenger experience, where Yas Marina Circuits driving instructors will put both cars to the ultimate head to head test or get behind the wheel yourself and race down Yas Marina Circuits custom-built. Location Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh695 per couple for the SST Radical passenger experiences, Dh995 per couple for the Chevrolet Camaro Drag Racing driving experience Timings February 14 until 28 Contact 02 6599800 6. Have a cheesy Valentine’s Day at home with Spinneys This Valentine's Day, make the ultimate romantic gesture with a unique, heart-shaped Neufchâtel Cheese from Spinneys and capture the heart of that special someone. The limited-edition heart-shaped Neufchatel cheese is creamy with a bloomy rind and is delicious when paired with fresh bread or crackers. Locations Citywide Cost Dh29.50 per piece 7. Stay in and watch TV with ET Sushi This Valentine’s Day, ET Sushi is offering three special set menus available for takeaway or free delivery through Deliveroo. The Valentine’s Sushi Platter, the Valentine’s Salmon Lovers Platter or the Nigi-Maki Lovers are all designed to be shared by two. They each have a delicious assortment of sashimi, nigiri and signature maki rolls. Each option includes 2 pieces of Heart Maki, a Japanese-style declaration of love and the perfect nod to the occasion Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh150 per platter Timings All day, Tuesday February 14 Contact 04 3198790 8. Spend a night at Grosvenor House Book a Valentine package deluxe room and get a free upgrade to Deluxe Suite. You’ll be greeted with a stunning flower bouquet on arrival. You’ll also enjoy a lavish breakfast for two at Sloane’s, a bottle of sparkling grape with strawberries on arrival and a 4-course set menu dinner in Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar for two with a bottle of house grape. Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh2475 per couple Timings Available from February 13 to 19 9. Have a staycation at Le Royal Meridien Book a Valentine package deluxe room and get a free upgrade to Deluxe Suite. Couples will be given a stunning flower bouquet on arrival, as well as a bottle of sparkling grape with strawberries. You’ll also enjoy a breakfast for two at Brasserie 2.0 and a delicious 3-course set menu dinner in Zengo for two with a bottle of house grape. Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & SpaCost Dh2850 per couple Timings Available from February 13 to 19









