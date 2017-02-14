7 Anti-Valentine’s Day parties to try this February 14

There's nothing more depressing then seeing romantic couples all loved up on the most romantic day of the year if you're single! So this year, instead of throwing the usual set course meals with roses thrown in for good measure, the team at Tribeca are turning their attention to the single pringles of Dubai and throwing the ultimate Anti - Valentines party! The night will include a welcome beverage called Love potion on arrival for all guests, while ladies can enjoy complimentary drinks to get the party started. Our resident DJ will be spinning up a storm with tunes that have nothing to do with love to keep you on the dance floor all night long.

Location JA Hotel, JBR Cost Free Entry Timings February 14 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 8145923 3. McGettigan’s Madinat Jumeirah anti-Valentine’s Our favourite Irish bar is offering the perfect Anti-Valentine’s Day alternative. Ladies can head to McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah and enjoy 4 complimentary beverages including bubbles from 8pm onwards. Enjoy party vibes with a picture perfect view and treat yourself to some tasty bites from an exclusive ‘girls only’ menu with dishes starting from Dh30. DJ John Greaney plays the best of Rock, Pop and Chart hits from 8pm. Location Madinat Jumeirah, Um Suqeim Cost various Timings Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm Contact 04 4470219 4. The Scene’s no love night Celebrate not having to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, gather the girls and get down to The Scene for retro nights where there are three free beverages for all the ladies. Choose from bubbles, grape or retro bevvies and flashback to the nineties with cheesy hits. Location Pier 7, Dubai Marina Cost Free Timings February 14 from 9pm onwards Contact 04 4222328 5. 360° single and ready to mingle Dubai is throwing a party with a difference, where girls can enjoy four free beverages between while men can enjoy unlimited beverages at Dh200 per person. This is for all you singles out there. Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost free for ladies, Dh200 for men for unlimited beverages Timings February 14 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 4068741 6. Zengo Dubai’s single ladies and bachelors listen up! Escape all the romance this Valentine’s Day and head to Zengo lounge at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa for your Anti-Valentine’s night out! Ladies will receive three complimentary beverages on arrival and guys can purchase a beverage package for Dh200 per person with access to unlimited beverages from 8pm to 11pm. DJ Katty Torres will be taking to the decks to get you in the party mood and dance the night away. Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and SpaCost free for ladies Dh200 for men for unlimited beveragesTimings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 316 5550 7. Anti-Valentine’s Day bounce-athon Boycott a corny and overpriced Valentine’s Day this year and head to Bounce Dubai with your other half or a friends to enjoy endless hours of epic bouncing. On Valentine’s Day only, all bouncers can enjoy 2 for 1, so bring a date, a pal or even a sibling along, for free! This great deal is available at every one of the Bounce UAE. Locations various Cost Dh80 for two, per hour Timings February 14 from 10am - 10pm









