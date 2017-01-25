6 places to celebrate Australia Day in Dubai

This cool spot is offering two for one on Australian hops as well as buckets of hops for just Dh100. Ladies can enjoy a two for one offer on the house grape and a special punch all day long. There’s prizes for the best and worst bogans as well as a delicious Australian style BBQ. Entertainment will include the best of Triple J's hottest 100 hits of the past as well as all the Aussie classics for you to belt out.

Location Sheraton Mall of the Emirates 2 Cost various Timings Thursday January 26 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4040685 4. Yalumba One of the first Australian restaurants in Dubai is celebrating the day of Aussies with a bang! Or should we say a bubbly brunch. Yalumba features a rustic, Australian country feel and the food is modern eclectic cuisine with a unique blend of flavours from the East and West. This award-winning brunch, has a spectacular display of delicious fare that will keep you going to the buffet. This place is perfect for the serious foodie. The Australia Day Bubbly Brunch lets you indulge in the most delicious dishes. Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings Friday January 27 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 7022455 5. Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill Gather your mates and family for some do it yourself barbecue fun this Australia Day. Enjoy succulent meats, sausages, prawns and much more. There’s also going to be tonnes of entertainment and of course, the unforgettable beach views to really make you feel like you’re down under. Location Hilton Dubai, JBR Cost Dh120 per person for food, D195 including 2 beverages Timings Thursday January 26 from 2pm to 11pmContact 04 3182582 6. Nezesaussi Grill This newly opened spot will also be celebrating Australia day in true Aussie style. The Australia day party also marks the restaurant's official opening! Location Address Dubai Marina Cost various Timings Thursday January 26 from 7pm to 10pm Contact 04 4367777









