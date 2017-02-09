11 amazing things to do this weekend

We cannot begin to explain how excited we are that this famous NYC burger shop has just launched here in Dubai. They officially open tonight at the new Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel in Madinat Jumeirah. The restaurant, which pays homage to the great American traditions, has revolutionized the New York burger and shake scene and carries the ultimate badge of street cool (when you go there you’ll understand). Black Tap’s flavors are simple, pure and uncomplicated, with each burger made from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients. There’s even a Pizza Burger! Their shakes are works of art and are stacked sky-high with toppings from sticky chocolate brownie to fluffy cotton candy.

Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, Turtle Lagoon Cost various Timings Daily from 11am to 12am Contact 04 4229904 Visit the ‘Emotion and Motion’ photographic exhibition Step into one of Dubai’s most underrated parks; Al Khazzan Park, which is home to a very special photographic exhibition by talented Saudi artist Hussain Daghriri. The exhibitionis a collection of beautifully captured images of Saudi Arabian folklore that he experienced first hand on his recent 5,000km road trip across Southern Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Cadillac. “My trip to the Southern region of Saudi Arabia was a memorable one, experiencing and capturing the rich culture of the region, including various folklore dances. Khazzan X Cadillac is the ideal platform for my exhibition to educate the region of the Saudi culture.” The journey took him to a number of different historical and cultural areas and are highlighted beautifully in his art. The space, Khazzan X Cadillac, features an extensive library, a cafe, a multi-purpose courtyard, workshop spaces and art gallery space, where the photographic exhibition featuring the untold stories of Saudi culture and scenery is on display until the end of the weekend. Location Al Khazzan Park, across from City Walk 2 Cost free Timings Daily from 8am to 10pm Contact 800 900 As much sushi as you want Enjoy some delicious Sushi in the enchanting ambience of the Cave at the Conrad hotel. Sample an extensive variety of sushi and maki rolls as you indulge in an artful dining experience. Location Conrad Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4447111 Blue Marlin Ibiza’s Fire Festival Come out and watch your inner flames awaken by sound vibrations and collective bliss whilst fire performers heat up the skies. DJ’s ANNA and Rony Seikaly’s will be performing their underground signature sounds to keep the party burning up all night. Location Sheikh Zayed Road, Ghantoot, Exit 399 in Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotels and Resort, Abu Dhabi, Cost Free entrance, Dh250 minimum spend on sun loungers and beach beds Timings Friday from 1pm to 11pm Contact 056 1133400 Rediscover old Dubai with Qasr Al Sultan Step back to a different time when you visit Qasr Al Sultan. The destination experience that captures the days of sultans in Dubai. Developed by Dubai Gourmet, it is a heritage and lifestyle destination for the whole family that is anchored by culinary delights and cultural treasures. Located in the Dubai desert, close to Dubai Parks and Resorts and The Outlet, Qasr Al Sultan is full of performances that highlight traditional entertainment styles on a stage with a life-sized Dhow serving as backdrop. There is also an Arabian feast where you’ll get the chance to take part in a traditional and memorable Arabian experience. You can also find a traditional souq, pony rides and a traditional Arabic Majlis. Location near Dubai Parks and Resorts and The Outlet Cost Dh435 for adults and Dh250 for children, which includes the Food Bazaar buffet, mineral water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, municipality fees, service charge and tax, camel rides, horse and pony rides and visits to Dukan Zaman Timings Daily from 7pm onwards Contact 800 785826 Try a new brunch Legends restaurant at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is the place to be on Fridays with its delicious brunch offer that includes something for everyone. Legends will be putting on a culinary show with one of their chilled out and relaxed brunches. Guests can soak up the sounds of jazz whilst tucking into the endless buffet selection on offer for starter and dessert, and sitting back for the main course. Location Baniyas Road, Port Saeed Cost Dh285 for food and soft beverages, Dh395 with selected beverages, Dh450 with sparkling beverages, Dh650 with premium sparkling beverages Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm or from 7pm to 10.30pm Contact 04 2956000 Hip Hop Karaoke We all have it in us, a little gangster waiting to be unleashed. After its recent success in Dubai, Hip-Hop Karaoke is making itself at home at Tribeca, Kitchen + bar. Having launched last weekend, Karaoke nights will take place every Friday night after that. When you're all brunched out, head on over to the popular New York styled urban bar and unleash the inner Missy, Minaj and Snoop Doggy Dog. Location JA Hotel JBR Cost Entry is free Timings Every Friday from 7pm onwards Contact 04 8145923 Try the new Loca in Abu Dhabi The award-winning Mexican restaurant and bar known for amazing guac and a fun atmosphere, just launched in Abu Dhabi at the Galleria on Al Maryah Island. Head down there for a fun night and to try a range of delicious dishes including ceviche, fajitas and burritos. Location The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Level 1, Abu Dhabi Cost Various Contact 02 5823639 Feast at Truckers DXB Head down to Truckers DXB and discover luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked and serving deliciously home-grown food, house beverages, live performances, and the Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. This week they will be parked at the Emirates Golf Club. Food Truck JAM is open to families of all ages Location Emirates Golf Club Cost Free entrance Timings Saturday February 11 from 5pm to 11pm Jazz at the Bistrot Extend your weekend to include the best Jazz night in town at Bistrot Bagatelle. The evening will feature the popular a La Carte menu; French classics enlivened with innovative flavour combinations, signature cocktails, an impressive wine list and a four-piece jazz band. Bistrot Bagatelle’s Jazz at the Bistrot will be here to stay every Saturday with special guests to feature throughout the season. Location First floor of The Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area Cost A la carte Timing Every Saturday from 8pm onwards Contact 04 3545035 Catch Clean Bandit live at Nasimi Clean Bandit together with Showtek (Believer w/ Major Lazer, Booyah, Bad Feat David Guetta); Wankelmut (My Head is a Jungle, One Day); XIIAM and David De Luca will be at Solis DXB! What’s that? It’s Dubai’s latest beach festival – a brand new beach concept that focuses on live music and EDM genres. Location Nasimi Beach, The Atlantis - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Cost: General Admission (Early Bird) Dh150 ( Limited Quantity); General Admission (Regular) Dh250; VIP Dh300 includes (VIP bar service with cash bar, Charging stations, Front row viewing experience, Elevated viewing platforms, separate entrance) Entry:+21 Contact 056 6756834 More from Going Out 10 facts you didn't know about pizza

