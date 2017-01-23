Your guide to Bride Abu Dhabi 2017: Plan the perfect wedding

Wedding planners

Planning the wedding is usually what has the bride-to-be pulling hair over finding the best service providers in a specific budget range. Bride Abu Dhabi has an exclusive area to relieve your stress aptly named ‘Celebration Creation’ which will include exhibits by leading caterers, florists, musicians or entertainers as well as video and photography providers. Everything from the invitations to the cake will be sorted when you visit the area, aimed to suit every kind of budget.