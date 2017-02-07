How to choose the perfect wedding dress for your body type

The perfect choice Go for dresses that have clean non-distracting silhouettes and diagonal lines. Deep V-necks and illusion backs together with fitted bodices will create curves. Also opt for supportive padding in case of a smaller bust. Dresses that flare at the thighs or flute down will be great for this body-shape. A great dress is one that will drape across, fitting in and flaring out on its own with no added embellishments.