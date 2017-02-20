11 ways to wear white sneakers

Look around the city and you will notice that white kicks are having a big fashion moment. They’ve made their way from the playing field to the fashion catwalk and now on to the street. The key is to style sneakers in a modern way; you do not want to look like an American tourist. Many of the fashion It-girls and guys have been drawn to the trend of wearing comfy sneakers with almost anything. Think of the white sneaker as a blank canvas, which you can create thousands of variations with. Here is your on-trend guide to fashionably rocking white kicks.